Bobcats drop to New Mexico State 50-10

Texas State traveled to face the New Mexico State University Aggies for their final road game of the 2016 season.

With both teams coming in at 2-7 overall, this appeared to be the Bobcats best chance to snap the five-game losing streak anchored back to their conference-opener loss against Georgia State, Oct. 8th.

Two first quarter fumbles from leading rusher, sophomore runningback Stedman Mayberry, and three first half interceptions from senior quarterback, Tyler Jones, were each capitalized on by the New Mexico State offense– leading to a 28-0 first quarter, and 38-0 halftime score.

Before the back-ups were brought in, Jones went 13 for 22, for 97 yards with 3 interceptions; Mayberry rushed 13 times for 61 yards (with over 50 by half).

Aside from losing two fumbles early, Mayberry finished with his 5th highest rushing output of the season in the 50-10 loss to the Aggies.

Junior back-up quarterback, Eddie Printz, and freshman running back Anthony D. Taylor, had nice, yet brief outings completing 4 of 8 passes for 86 yards (21.5 yards per completion). Taylor got 14 yards and a touchdown off of 6 carries.

Silver linings are hard to find in three-interception, 40-point-losses, however, Jones had met a milestone in surpassing the 2,000 yard mark on the season for the third consecutive year in a row.

Jones remains a top-5 quarterback in the Sun Belt conference through ten games, and has been for the past two seasons.