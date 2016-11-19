The Scene Nov. 19-21

5th annual Turkey Adventure Race at Sewell

Texas State’s Recreation Division will host the 5th annual Turkey Adventure Race from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at Sewell Park. Registration closed Nov. 17, but people are welcome to watch.

All racers will receive coupons, goodies and a free T-shirt. Music, lunch and awards will be given following the race.

Thanksgiving celebration at Spring Lake

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment will host the Spring Lake Thanksgiving Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 in the Discovery Hall.

Spring Lake Hall will provide Thanksgiving-themed activities for attendees as a way to give thanks. For more information, call 512-245-7570.

Belt Sander Races in town

Happy Cow Bar and Grill in New Braunfels will host the Belt Sander Races at 4 p.m. Nov. 19 on its outdoor patio.

Happy Cow and Bar hosts Belt Sander Races every third Saturday of the month. Drinks and food will be served for guests.

Live art and music infusion at Buzz Mill

Buzz Mill will host a live art and music infusion from 6:30-11 p.m. Nov. 20.

The local bar’s event will feature live glassblowing, poetry reading, spray painting, oil and canvas painting, musical performances and visual displays. Buzz Mills serves coffee, beer, cider and food options.

Thankful Turkey 5K run on Saturday

The First Baptist Church will host the 14th annual Thankful Turkey 5K Run at 8 a.m. Nov. 19. The kids run will begin at 8:45 a.m.

The church has held this event for over a decade, and participants of all ages are invited to receive unique prizes such as turkey, ham and homemade pies. Same-day registration is available for $30.