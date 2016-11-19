The Pulse Nov. 19-21

Austin Creative Alliance receives $100,000 donation

The Austin Creative Alliance received a $100,000 donation, and plans to use it to address the lack of affordable spaces for art groups.

The Creative Infrastructure Initiative plans to form partnerships between city leaders, developers and organizations to preserve and create cultural spaces in the area, according to Austin 360.

Schlotzsky’s coming to San Marcos

Another sandwich shop is making its way to San Marcos.

Schlotzsky’s Bakery and Cafe will open its doors Dec. 22 at 205. W. Hopkins St. The popular sandwich shop serves soups, pizza and other food items.

Pregnancy resource center opens Dripping Springs location

The Heart of Texas Pregnancy Resource Center opened its doors Nov. 15 in Dripping Springs.

The nonprofit provides support and services to pregnant women, and aims to ensure expecting women have access to resources during pregnancy. The center is located at 1005 W. Hwy. 290 in Dripping Springs.

Alexa can now send texts for AT&T customers

As of Nov. 18, AT&T customers are able to send text messages from Amazon’s Alexa. AT&T officials said the company is the first to offer SMS using Alexa.

Users can ask Alexa to text someone, then Alexa will ask them to say the desired message out loud. However, standard text messaging and data rates apply.