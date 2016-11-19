Texas State football team involved in bus accident

On the way to a scheduled football game in Las Cruces, New Mexico, three busses transporting the Texas State University football team and members of the university community were involved in a multi-vehicle accident near Vinton, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 19. They were on their way from the hotel to the game.

Six Texas State members were admitted to nearby hospitals, including a team player, and a bus driver. Rick Poulter, sports information director, said the injuries that occurred were not life threatening. All people have since been discharged, according to Phillip Pongratz, assistant sports information director.

The game against New Mexico State was postponed until 3:30 p.m.

Russell Reed pulled the emergency brake during the accident. He said people on the bus aren’t sure what happen but they think the bus driver may have dozed off. Russell took photos from the incident and said that the bus was close to rolling.