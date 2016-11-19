Sports Nov. 19-21

Track & Field signs five top-10 Texas athletes

The track and field team signed five athletes who are all top-10 in the state of Texas. Joe Austin III, Terrance Mullings, Lauren Purdom, Tina Sierra and Tyrell Valentine are the early period signees. The signees consist of high jumper Purdom and two distance runners– Austin and Sierra, along with two sprinters—Mullings and Valentine.

Three Bobcats earn postseason honors

Three volleyball players earned postseason Sun Belt Conference honors. Kelsey Weynand, senior outside hitter, was named to the All-Conference First Team. Lauren Kirch, senior middle blocker, and Erin Hoppe, junior setter, were both named to All-Conference Second Team by the Sun Belt.

Men’s basketball hosting Islanders next week

After the women’s basketball team hosted Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Friday, Nov. 18, the men’s team is hosting the Islanders Nov. 21. The men’s game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be held in Strahan Coliseum. After that, the Bobcats will face UTSA on the road on Nov. 25.

Panthers’ Luke Kuechly suffers concussion

In the fourth quarter of the Carolina Panthers’ win against New Orleans, Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly left the field due to a potential concussion. Kuechly was the 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the year, and this marks his second concussion in two years. The Panthers will face the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 27, with Kuechly on the sideline.