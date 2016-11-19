Headlines Nov. 19-21

Nursing school passing rate

Texas State University graduate students of the St. David’s School of Nursing has achieved a perfect 100 percent pass rate on the 2016 Texas Board of Nursing Examination Report.

Out of 44 Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs, Texas State is one of five to attain a perfect pass rate. The St. David’s School of Nursing has been in existence since 2010, and since then, students have always been above 90 percent.

President’s message to the university

President Denise Trauth has released a statement concerning Texas State student Travis Green’s death that occurred on Monday.

According to Trauth, the university does not normally comment on suicide cases out of respect for family members, but she is taking the extra measure for Green as the community mourns his death. Due to safety concerns, the University Police Department is increasing the number of officers on duty, the availability of the Bobcat Bobbies service and encouraging members of the campus to download the Bobcat Guardian mobile application.

City will close offices for the holidays

The city of San Marcos will close its offices Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

There will be garbage postponements, and other city facilities are changing hours. Residents can find updates by checking the city website.

World Kindness Week

In a time of challenges and crisis, the San Marcos community celebrates World Kindness Week and is highlighting how much stronger the city is when it comes together.

The city encourages residents to help neighbors, and to genuinely care for others. To participate in the global movement, residents can use the hashtag #SMTXample.

Medicare open enrollment

The city of San Marcos is bringing Medicare specialists to come discuss and educate Medical and Prescription plans to residents who are interested in enrolling in Medicare Nov. 29 at the San Marcos Activity Center.

The information session will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Medicare specialist Tami Martin providing information and assisting with enrollment.