Business Nov. 19-21

Texas State uses drones to find bodies

Since 2008, the Texas State’s Forensic Anthropology Research Facility has been using drones to locate bodies, according to KVUE.

The research facility, one of six body farms in the world, expands across 26 acres of land, and it is a place that stores donated cadavers to study how the human body decomposes.

Monthly Martindale Market

The monthly Martindale Market will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 on Main Street.

This event will include crafts and arts, fresh foods, vintage clothing, live music and family-oriented activities.

The city of San Marcos is holding a “Be You More: 50 ValYOUS” art exhibit Saturday, Nov. 19 at The Walkers’ Gallery, located downtown.

This exhibit will be in partnership with San Marcos High School’s annual empty bowl benefit for the Hays County Food Bank. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase from more than 200 ceramic bowls, and participate in a silent auction.

Art and Live Music Infusion

The art community is organizing an Art and Live Music Infusion Nov. 20 at Buzz Mill.

The infusion will be from 6:30-11 p.m. Residents will get to enjoy live glassblowing, poetry reading, spray painting, oil and canvas painting, musical performances and visual displays.