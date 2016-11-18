The Pulse Nov. 18

San Marcos’ first production brewery opens Saturday

San Marcos’ first production brewery, Altmeyer & Lewis, opens Saturday. The brewery will offer German-style beer made with only four ingredients: hops, barley, water and yeast. The goal of the brewery is make beer like it was made in Germany approximately 500 years ago, according to Austin360.

French bistro to open in San Marcos

Blue Dahlia Bistro, a French-inspired restaurant, will open in San Marcos in January. Owners Amy and Sam Ramirez own a Blue Dahlia in Austin, but want to expand the restaurant to another area. The bistro will offer traditional French dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.