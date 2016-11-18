Sports Nov. 18

Football to face last opponent on the road

The Texas State football team will face New Mexico State at 3 p.m. Nov. 19 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The Aggies are currently on a four-game losing streak, but are three places above the Bobcats in Sun Belt standings. New Mexico State has a 1-4 record in the conference, compared to Texas State’s 0-5 record. This will be the Bobcats last away game of the 2016 football season.

 

Bobcat basketball players named All-Tournament in Hawaii

The men’s basketball team is already having a successful season with a 2-1 record. After only three games, senior forward Kavin Gilder-Tilbury is leading the Bobcats by averaging 20 points a game. Freshman guard Nijal Pearson is averaging 18 points per game. Both Gilder-Tilbury and Pearson were named All-Tournament in the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.

 

Track & Field right around the corner

The 2017 Track & Field season is less than two months away. Texas State kicks off its track & field schedule with the Purple Tiger Invitational Jan. 6 at LSU. The Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships follows Feb. 20-21. The SBC Outdoor Championships is scheduled for May 12-14.

 

Johnny Manziel hit with six-game suspension if he returns

The NFL recently announced if Johnny Manziel signs to a team again, he will instantly be suspended for six games. The NFL is still reviewing Manziel’s domestic assault case. However, the league “has the right to discipline player/employee in domestic violence case even if the legal case doesn’t end with a conviction,” ESPN writer Jane McManus told Twitter.

 

LeBron James donates $2.5M to Ali exhibit

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers will donate $2.5 million to the Muhammad Ali exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. The exhibit celebrates the three-time heavyweight champion’s accomplishments, and keeps the legend of the mighty Ali going, according to ESPN.

