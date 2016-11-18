Business Nov. 18

Kenneth Cole outlet stores closing

Kenneth Cole clothing store announced it will close stores at the San Marcos Premium Outlets and the Round Rock Premium Outlets.

Community Impact said the company is changing its focus, and over the next six months, all Kenneth Cole outlet locations will be closed. The company will only leave open full price stores in New York and Virginia.

New public golf course in the works

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. announced Tuesday the company has plans to build the Kissing Tree Golf Course.

This will be the first 18-hole public golf course built in the last five years in Texas. The course is scheduled to be open in the winter of 2017, according to San Marcos Corridor News.