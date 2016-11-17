The Scene Nov. 17

American Sniper screening on campus

There will be a screening of “American Sniper” from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17 as part of the Alkek Library Film Series.

American Sniper is a drama, based on a true story, about U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle.

There will be beverages and snacks at the free event.

Dalton Domino at Cheatham Street Warehouse

Dalton Domino will perform at 10 p.m. Nov. 17 at Cheatham Street Warehouse.

He is an up-and-coming country artist, best known for his new single “July.”

He will also be performing with a special guest Koe Wetzel. For ticketing information, click this link.

Marshmello at The Marc

Electronic dance music producer Marshmello will be performing for a full crowd this week.

Marshmello is set to perform a sold out show at 9 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Marc.

The producer gained recognition from his Jack Ü and Zedd remixes, and is most known for his song “Alone” that came out this year.

Monthly Gallery Night

Every third Thursday of the month, the city of San Marcos has a gallery night for the community.

The galleries on display this month are 218 Studioworks, Dahlia Woods Gallery and Rio Claro Studio.

The gallery night will start at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 in historic downtown.

Preserving the Harvest

Marilyn McCray, food writer, chef and master gardener, will introduce methods on harvest preservation.

Preserving the Harvest will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at the San Marcos Public Library.

This is a free informational event that invites the entire community to learn about harvest preservation.