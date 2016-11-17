The Pulse Nov. 17

LGBTQIA community fundraises for assaulted man

After a Texas State student was beaten Saturday night for wearing high heels, the LBGTQIA community is fundraising for his medical expenses.

So far, $1,370 has been donated for Alejandro Camina’s GoFundMe page.

Camina was walking back from Stonewall Warehouse before the incident, which prompted the manager to schedule safety meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month.

Seasonal hours announced at Premium Outlets

The San Marcos Premium Outlets has announced its extended holiday hours.

For Thanksgiving, the outlets will be open from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. The next day, Black Friday, shoppers can find deals from 12 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Twitter launches word and phrase mute button

On Tuesday, Twitter announced it will add a feature that allows users to mute specific words and phrases from notifications.

The addition of the feature was a priority for Twitter, based on feedback from users.

Twitter aims to combat harassment with the new feature.

Tinder improves for transgender daters

Tinder announced that it will give transgender users more options when it comes to describing their genders. In addition, features will be added to prevent harassment for LGBTQIA users.

Now, Tinder users will be able to choose any gender identity to display on their profile, according to Recode.

WhatsApp adds video calling

Chat service WhatsApp has announced iPhone, Android and Windows Phone video calls will become available for more than one billion users.

According to Forbes, users have been requesting a video call feature for years. Officials have been beta testing the feature for months, and it’s now ready to roll out.