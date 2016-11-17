Standing with Standing Rock is imperative for all

The protesters at Standing Rock are fighting for more than the discontinuation of the Dakota Access Pipeline, they are fighting for the future of the planet.

The Dakota Access Pipeline is a “1,172-mile, 30-inch diameter pipeline that will connect the rapidly expanding Bakken and Three Forks production areas in North Dakota to Pakota, Illinois,” according to the Energy Transfer website.

The site states the goal of the pipeline is to “help close the gap between (oil) we produce as a country and what we consume.”

Of course, it is no secret our nation requires oil to function. Society is centered on the necessity of the fossil fuel, and that fact will not change anytime soon. However, we have continually failed to consider the massive ramifications of pursuing crude oil relentlessly.

The consequences are serious, and the main dilemma is climate change.

“Burning oil is one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions, and therefore a major driver of climate change,” said Rebecca Lefton and Daniel J. Weiss in a column for the Center for American Progress.

Climate change must be taken seriously, as it poses many “environmental, social, political, and military risks.” Global warming will ultimately result in more severe weather, wildlife extinction, acidic oceans and higher sea levels. These things are slowly, but surely, contributing to the demise of Mother Earth.

Building the Dakota Access Pipeline also raises more urgent concerns regarding the possibility of immediate disaster. If the pipeline were to break, it would spell immediate environmental destruction for the surrounding area and its citizens.

If the pipeline spilled, it would flow into the Missouri River, which millions of people rely upon for clean drinking water. This would be a horrific catastrophe of epic proportions. Think of the Flint, Michigan water crisis, times ten.

The protestors who have banded together at Standing Rock are “standing up for clean water, environmental justice and a working climate,” said Bill McKibben in an Op-Ed column for The New York Times.

Actress Shailene Woodley has spoken out about her own experience at Standing Rock, bringing awareness about the crisis into mainstream media. In her essay for Time magazine, Woodley recounted her time spent protesting.

Native Americans have “put their livelihoods on the line, to protect their children, your children, and my future children,” Woodley said.

Native tribes, who once waged war with each other, stand in solidarity in order to protect the overall future of our planet. However, these tribes are also standing for something equally as imperative—the preservation of their culture.

America has a history of blatantly disregarding the culture of the indigenous people who inhabited the land pre-colonization. This culture is one that has a deep respect for the planet and its natural resources. The protests occurring at Standing Rock are cries for help.

“The Dakota Access Pipeline, my friends, is not another time to ignore, mistreat and turn a blind eye to Native Americans,” Woodley said.

By ignoring the plight of Native Americans, we are only hurting ourselves. The situation at Standing Rock is a microcosm for the overall condition of our entire planet. Our decision to discount the severity of the issue of global warming, and in some cases doubt the truth of the subject in its entirety, will ultimately be detrimental to our generation and generations to come.

– Bridgett Reneau is a psychology junior