Business Nov. 17

Possible changes for the district bilingual program

Benjamin Grijalva, the district’s bilingual program coordinator gave a presentation to the San Marcos CISD board of trustees suggesting possible changes to the program.

One of the changes would be a two-way dual-language program for kindergarteners, but parents would be able to opt out their children. The presentation also recommended an increase in the bilingual teacher stipend, according to the Community Impact.

New Blue Dahlia Bistro coming to San Marcos

The Austin-based Blue Dahlia Bistro announced it will be opening a new location in San Marcos next year.

The restaurant will be located at 107 Hopkins St. in downtown San Marcos, and the opening is scheduled for January. It will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and will serve French-styled food such as croissants, frittatas and much more.

First Fall Animal Festival

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is partnering with Brookdale Senior Living to organize the city’s first Fall Animal Festival Nov. 19.

The festival will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Brookdale Senior Living Community at 1720 Old Ranch Road 12. Attendees will get the opportunity to adopt a pet, or participate in a donation drive. All donations will go toward the benefit of the animals.

Local artists at downtown walkabout

The Price Center is participating in the 3rd Thursday Downtown Walkabout, which will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 17.

The walkabout will give attendees the chance to absorb the talents of two local artists: a photographer and an oil painter. They will put on a show that intertwines nature, man and animals.