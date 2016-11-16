The Scene Nov. 16

The San Marcos Library is having free English lessons

English classes will be offered from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the San Marcos Public Library. Attendees will have the chance to enjoy practicing English. This event requires no registration and is open to all levels of education.

Kyle Park at The Marc

Texas Country singer-songwriter Kyle Park and special guest Mike Ryan will perform from 7-11:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at The Marc. Tickets can be purchased online for $12 and are non-refundable.

Jeremy Steding at Riley’s Tavern

Jeremy Steding, country artist will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 16 at Riley’s Tavern. Johnny Cash and Buddy Holly inspired Steding’s music. He plans to release a new album early 2017. Country artist Mike Ethan Messick will join Steding on the stage.

AquaBrew and Hays County Food Bank join to gather donations

AquaBrew teamed up with the Hays County Food Bank to collect donations for San Marcos residents from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Nov. 16. Cheers for Charity asks guests to bring in non-perishable items. Those who donate will be entered to win a drawing. AquaBrew will introduce new lunch menu dishes. Starting at 5 p.m., the brewery will have special discounts on its burgers and beers.