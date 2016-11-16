The Pulse Nov. 16

Park & Zoom opens at Austin airport

Park & Zoom, a privately owned parking facility, opened at the Austin Bergstrom-International Airport Thursday and is now available to the public. The facility is the closest parking lot to the airport and offers an environmentally-friendly vicinity, including motion-censored LED lights, bike racks and showers for people who walk and bike to the airport, according to Community Impact.

Local army recruiter honored for service

Captain Michael McCowen, company commander of the U.S. Army Recruiting San Marcos Company, was presented a Public Service Award. The Gary Job Corps Community Relations Council awarded McCowen for participating in events with information, volunteering and preparing young adults for the future, according to the San Marcos Record.

Apple Pay supports more than 20 nonprofits

Apple Pay is now available for nonprofit organizations like the American Red Cross, UNICEF, World Wildlife Fund and the American Cancer Society, according to Mac World. While Apple Pay currently only supports 20 nonprofits, more will be available in coming months. Users can simply donate on a nonprofit’swebsite by clicking Apple Pay.

Top 25 eateries in Austin

The American-Statesman released its top 25 eateries in Austin. The restaurants are chosen in terms of quality of food, staff service and vibes. Some of the delicious winners include Barley Swine, Emmer & Rye, Juniper and Franklin Barbeque.

Diversity groups at Texas State

While there is a multitude of clubs at Texas State University, diversity organizations are also offered. Some clubs available to students include Male Students Resources, Social Justice and Community-service Based Initiatives and Underrepresented Student Advisory Council. More details can be found at the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion.