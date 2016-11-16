Sports Nov. 16

Men’s basketball goes 2-1 in Hawaii Tournament

The Texas State men’s basketball team beat SIU-Edwardsville 86-58 to close out the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic tournament. The Bobcats had zero turnovers in the first half of the game. Following this tournament, Texas State will host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 7 p.m. Nov. 21.

Softball anticipating spring season

The Texas State softball team had a successful fall ball season with 3-0 overall. The Bobcats won against Houston, Texas A&M International, Howard College, Temple College, UTSA and even UT. The team will open its spring season Feb. 10 with a home game for the Century Link Classic.

Baseball season on the horizon

College baseball season is only a couple months away. The Texas State baseball team will open its season Feb. 17 against Purdue University in a four-game home series—including a double header. Last season, the Bobcats went 31-28 overall, 16-14 in conference play.

Bobcats finishing out tough football season

The Texas State football team is currently 2-7 overall and 0-5 in conference play. The Bobcats have three games left on the schedule: the last road game against New Mexico State Nov. 19, followed by two home games against Troy and Arkansas State on Nov. 26 and Dec. 3 respectively. The game against Arkansas State will also be Texas State’s Senior Day.

Texas State volleyball heading to SBC Championship this week

The volleyball team already sealed its No. 3 seed. The Bobcats are facing the University of South Alabama to open the 2016 Sun Belt Conference Championship. All they have to do now is prepare for this Friday. The first round will begin at noon and will air on ESPN3.