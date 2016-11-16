Headlines Nov. 16

Student claims he was beaten and called gay slur

A Texas State University student reported he was attacked and called a gay slur Saturday night.

Alejandro Camina was wearing heels while he walked from Stonewall Warehouse to his dorm when the incident occurred. The suspect hit Camina in the nose and is described as a thin, white male, who was about 5’6” with blond facial hair.

Texas State students make top 10 in intercollegiate sales team meet

Florida State University hosted the International Collegiate Sales Competition Nov. 3-6, and four Texas State University students placed ninth out of 69 universities.

Charles Allinger and John Benavides made up the role play team, and Rachel McCloney and Shelby Flournoy made up the case competition team. According to the San Marcos Record, the competition helped participants develop critical skills needed to become professionals in sales.

New bill transfers riverbed ownership from state to city

State Sen. Judith Zaffirini pre-filed 41 Senate bills for the upcoming state legislative session.

Senate Bill 71 will transfer the ownership of the riverbeds in city limits from state control to city control to improve the day-to-day upkeep of the river and the wildlife. With more city control, things will run smoother, according to Community Impact.