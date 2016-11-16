Business Nov. 16

TxDOT plans to fix Bee Caves Road

The Texas Department of Transportation has been working on plans to improve a three-mile stretch of Bee Cave Road.

It plans to change the four-lane roadway into a five-lane roadway between Redbud Trail and Walsh Tarlton Lane. The project will cost $29 million. There will also be some necessary closures for construction, according to KXAN.

Buda restaurant receives alcohol permit

The Casa Alde restaurant announced earlier this year it would be obtaining an alcohol sale permit.

The restaurant has been in business for 36 years, but is just now getting the permit, allowing it to sell alcohol to customers. According to Hays Free Press, Casa Alde will also be extending business hours on certain nights.

Multiple Central Texas shopping centers will be open Thanksgiving

Barton Creek Square, Lakeline Mall, San Marcos Premium Outlets, and Round Rock Premium Outlets will open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

The Round Rock Premium Outlets and San Marcos Premium Outlets will be open for 28 hours straight. The other two malls will close at 1 a.m. but reopen at 6 a.m. for Black Friday.

Trail of Lights preparations are underway

Crews have begun preparing the annual Austin Trail of Lights event in Zilker Park.

Organizers said they are expecting most of their displays to be ready by Thanksgiving. According to KXAN, Zilker Park will remain open to the public during set up, and the grand opening for the Trail of Lights is Dec. 10.

Lights of Love aids families of sick children

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas are preparing for the annual Lights of Love holiday tradition.

The program aims to support families of sick children by providing housing while the children are sick in the hospital. At this year’s event, you can buy a light for $20 to show support for the children and their families. The event will begin at the Browning Hanger at Meuller from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2.