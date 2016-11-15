Sports Nov. 15

Women’s basketball gives back

The Texas State women’s basketball team volunteered at the Southside Community Center, where players helped make and serve food for the less fortunate. The team contributes to the community on days off and seem to benefit emotionally from a different kind of work.

Football drops to Idaho at home

The Texas State football team suffered a 47-14 loss to Idaho Nov. 12. The Bobcats were in the lead, but Idaho tied the game 14-14 in the first quarter. The Bobcats were not able to get anymore points, but Idaho stormed down the field to end the game with 47 points. The Bobcats travel to New Mexico State Nov. 19. Kickoff is at 3 pm and the game can be viewed on WatchESPN.

Women’s Volleyball facing South Alabama in SBC Championship

After clinching the No. 3 seed, the Texas State women’s volleyball team will face the No. 6 seed South Alabama at the SBC Volleyball Championship Nov. 18. The Bobcats and Jaguars open the tournament. If Texas State wins, the team will face the winner of the second Nov. 19.

Women’s basketball home opener

The women’s basketball team is hosting Incarnate Word Nov. 15 for the home opener. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. The Bobcats will then host two more home games against Texas A&M Corpus-Christi and Texas Southern on Nov. 18 and 20 before hitting the road for a three-game road trip.

Bobcats 1-1 in Hawaii tournament

The Texas State men’s basketball team is still in Hawaii competing in the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic. The Bobcats took a 61-57 win over Florida Atlantic in their first game of the tournament. However, Texas State dropped to Hawaii with a final score of 68-74. The Bobcats have one game left against SIU-Edwardsville Nov. 14 at 10 p.m.