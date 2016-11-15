Best nightlife: Zelicks Icehouse

Zelicks Icehouse has been voted winner for best night life its second year in a row. Zelicks also won best happy hour this year and was the only location to win two awards.

Carl Barlow Maxey, key holder and bartender, said he was gratified to hear Zelicks Icehouse won best nightlife in a city filled with different varieties.

“It’s pretty neat,” said Maxey. “It’s something to be proud about.”

Amanda Mouchette, geography senior and bartender, said she would have never thought they could win a second time with the opening of new bars in town.

“I kind of didn’t expect it because we have so much competition,” Mouchette said.

Mouchette said Zelicks Icehouse customer service sets them apart from other bars in town.

Mouchette said Yappy Hour is offered once a month, and allows customers to bring in their dogs.

Mutt-Strutt Guardian Angel program, was at Zelicks’ second Yappy Hour to give out microchips for $20 and also provided animal adoption information.

“We have dog pools, and a place called Guardian Angel came by,” Mouchette said. “The first time, we had like 50 dogs in here.”

Maxey said Zelicks Icehouse is different from other bars around San Marcos due to its outside patio, its service and its customers.

“I think the customers make the place really great too,” Maxey said. “It’s just a different attitude.”