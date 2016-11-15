Best music venue: The Marc

In a survey conducted by The University Star, Texas State students voted The Marc as the best music venue in San Marcos.

The Marc hosts a wide range of music styles and genres ranging from electronic dance, to country and hip-hop. Occasionally the venue brings in guest artists such as Marshmello and Casey Donahew.

Once a movie theater, The Marc opened in 2013 and became an established spot for hanging out, dancing and watching performing artists and live bands.

“It fills up around midnight. That’s when everybody goes out. It gets pretty packed. We would call that the ‘dirty dancing’ club,” said Brittany Ditta, exploratory professional sophomore.

If you get bottle service and go up on top, you just get your group together. The bartenders are usually chill, it’s just fun.”

Students enjoy The Marc for its late hours and live music.

“It’s a staple when you’re going to The Square, I feel like when you’re on The Square you got to go to The Marc at some point in the night. It’s usually later when I go to to The Marc, like 1-1:30 a.m.,” said Dawson Smith, history senior.