Best date night location: Cody’s Bistro and Lounge

Looking for the perfect date night spot? Well look no more, because Cody’s is here.

Cody’s Bistro and Lounge is the proud winner of this year’s San Marcos Star for Best Date Night Location.

Front of house manager Kyle Johnson said being unique is what the restaurant prides itself on.

“We pride ourselves on offering a unique experience for all guests, something a little bit higher end and better quality that you can’t get at most places,” Johnson said. “We have fresh food, craft made cocktails and local beer.”

There are numerous drink and food items that are created to be different. Johnson said the menu sets the restaurant apart from other food establishments in the area.

With the bistro growing in fan base, there are two particular items on the menu that people order the most: the burgers and the Beef Wellington.

“The beef wellington (and) our burgers are fantastic,” Johnson said. “They are the best burgers in town, and we are the only place in town that has a Beef Wellington. Those are two highly unique things that we do a lot of business with.”

Cody’s offers lunch selections, a dinner menu and drinks from the bar. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner becomes available from 5-10 p.m. If guests have room for dessert, they can order crème brulee, cheesecake or a brownie.

To find that perfect date night, head on over to Cody’s Bistro and Lounge—it promises not to disappoint. For more information, call Cody’s at 512-393-2867.