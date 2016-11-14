Pro-Trump flyers on Texas State campus call for ‘torture’ of school officials

Pro-Trump flyers were found posted in Texas State restrooms and buildings Nov 9., a day after republican candidate Donald Trump was elected into presidency.

The flyers, posted by a group named “Texas State Vigilantes” called for the “arrest and torture” of “deviant university leaders spouting off all this diversity garbage.”

According to Matt Flores, university spokesperson, the flyers have been deemed as criminal activity and are currently undergoing investigation.

The flyer states, “now that our man (Donald Trump) is elected and republicans own both the senate and the house – time to organize tar and feather vigilante squads and go arrest and torture those deviate university leaders spouting off all this diversity garbage.”

The picture accompanying the flyer has been around since at least 2008 with just the word vigilantes on it. Some group has added the Texas State above it and is using it for themselves as the “Texas State Vigilantes.”

“We want students to feel safe on campus,” Flores said. “We’re trying to reassure everybody where free expression is encouraged but at the same time we want there to be a sense of civility.”

A mass e-mail was sent out to the university by president Denise Trauth in response to the flyers.

“Texas State strives to maintain an atmosphere that protects free speech, but one that is respectful to other members of the Bobcat community,” Trauth stated. “Threats absolutely have no place on our campus or in a free society, and anyone who is directly threatened should notify University Police immediately.”

Amber Newman, public relations junior, said although anxious, the responses to the election and fliers on campus have not come as a surprise.

“I’m not shocked,” Newman said. “That’s the crazy thing about it, as crazy and as outdated as it is, I know people who think like that. But what is crazy to me is there is a group like that on campus actively trying to pursue people of color.”

Samantha Lopez, theater education sophomore, said no matter who is president, the country needs to come together as a whole and be supportive of one another.

“The fact that (flyers) were posted scares me,” Lopez said. “I don’t think just because who is voted defines the way someone should act towards another person.”

Lopez said people should address and express their feelings in a more peaceful manner, regarding the anti-trump protest held on campus Nov. 10.

“I never really imagined that it would happen to this extent,” Lopez said. “If this is what happened after not even 24 hours after he was elected I can’t think about what’s going to happen two years from now or four years from now if he is reelected.”

Flores said students feeling unsafe on campus should report any crime to the university police department and utilize services such as bobcat bobbies, a program with a mission to safely escort students on campus.

“The one thing we do stress to everybody,” Flores said. “If this is an issue of free speech or someone threatening someone with their speech we believe there is no place for this at our university we want those individuals who feel threatened to let police know.”