Men need to toughen up and take birth control

Birth control is a necessary part of life for most sexually active women, who are mainly responsible for preventing unwanted pregnancies, even though it takes two to tango.

The selection of contraceptives other than a birth control pill is limited at best. Condoms, vasectomies and the infamous pull out method are the only birth control alternatives that require action on the male’s behalf, and none of these options are as effective as hormonal birth control. Therefore, women often choose to play it safe and take the pill, receive the shot or insert an intrauterine device, or IUD.

Taking birth control has countless negative side effects for women: nausea, weight gain, bleeding or spotting between periods, depression, mood swings, cramping, low libido, vomiting and more. Periods already seem like the uterus’s revenge each month, and birth control only adds to the list of horrors.

A report done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found “62 percent of women of reproductive age” were utilizing contraceptives such as birth control to prevent unwanted pregnancies despite the myriad of terrible side effects.

“It makes perfect sense that women would be willing to endure all kinds of side effects in exchange for, essentially, freedom,” wrote Julie Beck, writer for the Atlantic, in her column, The Different Stakes of Male and Female Birth Control.

Beck argues women gain a profound sense of freedom over their own lives when able to decide whether or not they will become pregnant. The ability to have sex without facing reproductive repercussions opens many doors for women and allows them to lead productive and sexually active lives. Therefore, it is no surprise women are willing to endure the slew of side effects that come with birth control. For us, it is a price worth paying.

Men are every bit as sexually active, and have as much potential to create another living being as women do, yet do not hold as much responsibility for preventing unwanted pregnancies. That being said, it seemed great to hear a recently published study conducted research on a new form of injectable male birth control which would allow some of the prevention pressure to be alleviated from women’s backs and uteruses.

This study investigated the effects of a hormonal birth control injection on 320 male volunteers. The injection was found to be overwhelmingly effective at preventing pregnancies, however, the research was halted due to unfortunate caveats.

The research was ultimately deemed inconclusive due to its relatively small sample size and the fact the men had to meet strict requirements in order to participate: no psychiatric diseases, no sperm abnormalities, no signs of STIs and a BMI of 20 to 32, to name a few.

The lengthy list of requirements made the sample an inaccurate representation of the general male population. The study was also immobilized rather quickly due to the volunteers’ inability to handle the side effects of hormonal birth control.

Men who participated in the study experienced these side effects: acne, pain at the site of the injection and muscle pain. There were also “more serious” side effects such as mood changes, depression and increased libido.

I could not help but roll my eyes and heave a deep sigh of exasperation after reading about the subjects’ inability to cope with the symptoms. Women on birth control experience similar side effects, plus more, every day. They do not complain and halt studies because of them, but simply understand the reality of the situation and choose to make the necessary sacrifices to make the most responsible decision.

Dealing with cramps, headaches and even nausea is more favorable than having to completely change our lives and come to grips with the reality of motherhood.

When considering any sexual relationship, women are left at the helm regarding contraception. Men might be somewhat concerned, asking “Hey, are you on the pill?” before going all in, or may offer to slide on a condom, but that is often the extent of their participation in contraceptive efforts.

It is a woman’s supposed duty to suffer the side effects of hormonal birth control. It has always been this way, and now it looks like it might stay this way.

Men ought to toughen up. I do not have much sympathy for the males who participated in the research study, or for any male who will potentially be on birth control in the future. Women have been bearing the contraceptive burden alone for far too long, and it is time men step up and play their part.

– Bridgett Reneau is a psychology junior