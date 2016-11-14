Counseling Center here for students amidst election stress

Amidst election stress and political protests on campus, Texas State’s Counseling Center aims to assist students during this trying time.

The Counseling Center has posted an official statement on its website for those stressed about the election cycle. Different opinions, political views, feelings and interactions will be shared on campus, and the center recommends various strategies for students to remain peaceful.

“You may find yourself within a circle of friends or classmates who do not share the same reactions as you,” the website states. “These interactions may evoke strong emotions and questions and may intensify your reactions.”

Officials encourage students to acknowledge their feelings, focus on tasks, connect with others, focus on the present, monitor media use, opt out of unproductive conversations and maintain health.

In addition, the Counseling Center offers a plethora of services for students during this time, including counseling sessions, crisis response calls and mental health programs.

Ethel Banks, senior administrative assistant, said a majority of the center’s on-call counselors are busy with clients throughout the day.

During the Nov. 10 peaceful protests on campus, Banks said the counselors were booked up until closing time at 5 p.m.

“Our calendars are booked solid,” Banks said. “We’re working the best we can with everything that’s going on and handling it case by case.”

Students seeking counseling assistance should call the center or visit the office in the LBJ Student Center 5-4.1 to see if there are any available times or vacancies open for meetings.

Since the Counseling Center has no more capacity to add new clients, employees have constructed one-time sessions that last an hour and focus on immediate issues for students.

If students are in need of further resources after a meeting, counselors will connect them with additional services.

Banks said the recent election and aspects that come along with that are the reasoning behind the full schedules.

“It’s a multitude of things,” Banks said. “Stresses of exams coming up and everything—it’s a variety of things and we’ve been booked all fall.”

Students in need of immediate assistance can call the center at 512-245-2208 for an on-call crisis counselor. In addition, there are various hotlines that cater to psychological needs. The Trans Lifeline can be reached at 1-877-565-8860. The Hays County Mental Health Crisis Hotline can be contacted at 1-877-466-0660.

In addition, there are multiple mental health resources across the community. The Scheib Center, Bluebonnet Trails and The Center for Health Care Services can provide services.

Texas State’s Counseling Center offers educational workshops for students, such as How to DEAL, stress reduction programs and self-improvement sessions.

In addition, The Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion provides various services for LGBTQIA persons and allies. Bobcat PRIDE, Bobcat Equality Alliance and the LGBTQIA Advisory Council may offer students assistance.

Staff members at the Counseling Center are required to keep all sessions, appointments and records confidential by state law.

The Counseling Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on the 5th floor of the LBJ Student Center. The staff is dedicated to value diversity and strives to provide services for all regardless of race, values, gender, ethnicity, ability, religion, sexual and gender identity and age.