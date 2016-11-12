The Scene Nov. 12-14

Discounted boat tickets for Saturday’s game

Guests can celebrate Texas State’s football game and get discounted boat tickets from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at Spring Lake Hall. Students, faculty and staff will be able to purchase boat tickets for $5 by showing their Texas State IDs.

Veterans Day dinner and dance

There will be a Veterans Day dinner and dance Nov. 12 at the San Marcos Centex Wing of Commemorative Air Force to celebrate and honor the brave people who served the country. Attendees can enjoy an authentic 40s swing dance, which will be surrounded by restored WWII aircraft. Those interested can purchase tickets and find out more information here.

Hill Country Fair celebrates culture with food, art and music

The Hill Country Fair will be held at 12 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Thigh High Gardens. Food, art, music and beer will be provided from local restaurants. There will be sustainable and renewable demonstrations throughout the day. Free camping for the evening will be available, and tickets can be purchased online.

Chili Cook-Off marks 12th year

San Marcos’ 12th annual Dam Chili Cook-Off will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 12 near the San Marcos River in Martindale. The entrance and parking for this event will be located on Bella Vista Lane. The cook-off will feature over 25 teams sporting their own unique chili recipes. The chili cook-off is open to the public with a suggested $5 donation.

Season finale of stock car race soon

The Affordable 250 Season Finale Stock Car Race will take place Nov. 12. Gates will open at 3 p.m. at Central Texas Speedway. Then, the race will begin at 6 p.m. General admission tickets can be purchased for $15 and children 12 and under are admitted for free.