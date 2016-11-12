The Pulse Nov. 12-14

Local nail & spa business celebrates anniversary

Bobcat Nail and Spa celebrated its one-year anniversary Oct. 21. The spa, which is located on Moore St., offers a variety of services such as manicures, pedicures, waxing and other beauty services. Contact 512-781-2870 for more information about the salon and everything it has to offer.

Local coffee shop closes its doors

Grind House Coffee & Cocktails in Kyle closed its doors at the end of October. The shop offered a variety of drinks, food and alcoholic beverages. According to Community Impact, owner James Rios plans to open a new store with a different concept in the same location.

Texas State students participate in anti-hate rally

Texas State students gathered at the stallion statue on campus Thursday for an anti-hate rally. Protesters brought signs, flags and loud voices as they chanted about freedom and peace. Some songs about uniting and coming together played through stereo-systems in the background. University Police stood close by during the peaceful protest.

Instagram updates with new features

Instagram released its biggest update to Stories. Users will now be able to add links, tag people and upload a Boomerang video to their Instagram Stories. The addition is a major step, and creators hope it will increase the use of Stories.