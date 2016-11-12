Sports Nov. 12-14

Men’s Cross Country competing in NCAA South Central Regional

The men’s cross country team competes in the NCAA South Central Regional 10K at 12 p.m. Nov. 11. Texas State entered the race ranked 11 in the region, and are one of three Sun Belt Conference teams. There will be seven runners, including Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference honorees Jose Angel Gonzalez, Joseph Meade and Joseph Pena.

Women’s basketball kicks off season

Women’s basketball season is now underway. The Bobcats faced SMU in Dallas Nov. 11 to open their season. Texas State will return to San Marcos to host three home games in a row starting on Nov. 15.

Men’s basketball begins

The Men’s basketball team officially started its 2016 season. The Bobcats faced Florida Atlantic Nov. 11 at 9 p.m. to open the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic. After the three-game tournament, Texas State hosts Texas A&M Corpus-Christi on Nov. 21.

Softball conquers Texas 1-0

The softball team faced the University of Texas in Austin Nov. 10. The Bobcats defeated the Longhorns 1-0. Randi Rupp, sophomore pitcher, struck eight players out over six innings. Next, Texas State will host UTSA Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

2017 Baseball Roster

The Texas State baseball 2017 roster is now available via Texas State Athletics. The roster includes only three seniors, right hand pitchers Quinn Atwood, Joe Powell and Alec Sanchez. Head coach Ty Harrington leads the Bobcats once again, helped by assistant coaches Jeremy Fikac and Steven Trout.