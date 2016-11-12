Headlines Nov. 12-14

San Marcos relief plan gets HUD approval

The City of San Marcos’ CDBG Disaster Recovery Action Plan has been approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, after having undergone multiple rounds of detailed review by both the federal government and public commentary forums.

Officials will put $25 million to use on housing, infrastructure, planning and administration.

Sales tax increased

Figures released by the city Comptroller’s Office on Wednesday, Nov. 9, indicate that as the year 2016 draws to a close, San Marcos will likely enjoy an increased percentage of sales tax allocations.

At the present time, the city is up by 11.24 percent in comparison to last November.

Police in search of two men

San Marcos Police are in search of two men who attacked and shot someone in a convenient store parking lot on Monday night.

The security video revealed the argument escalated to an altercation, and the suspects drove away in a dark green Honda accord. According to KXAN, Sunny’s Food Mart employee said he recognized the suspects as his first customers when he began his shift that night.