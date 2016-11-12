Business Nov. 12-14

Shop small in San Marcos

On Nov. 26, the City of San Marcos will celebrate Shop Small Saturday to connect the community with local businesses.

Special promotions include hot chocolate, gift wrapping, pictures with Santa, Selfie with an Elfie, complimentary wine and the downtown lighting celebration.

Ritual 8 aims to provide a dancing energy

Designed to create a fun and dancing atmosphere, Ritual 8 is showcasing visual artists and craft makers at KIVA Lounge and Bar Nov. 16.

Ritual community is notorious for its large dance parties that happen all around central Texas. The event will begin at 7 p.m., and is free and open to anyone 18 and older.

Top local places in San Marcos

The Jackson Observer ranked San Marcos’ top five local eateries around the city.

The choices, starting at number one, are The Root Cellar Café and Brewery, El Sabor De Mi Tierra, Cody’s Bistro and Lounge, The Pita Shop and A-Tan Asian Bistro.