The Scene Nov. 11

Veterans Day Special at Spring Lake

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment will honor Veterans Day by giving $1 discounts on boat tickets for current military members and up to six family members.

This event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Spring Lake Hall.

The price of the tickets will range from $0-$13.25 if family is in attendance.

Movie premiere linked to a Texas State faculty member

“Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” is set to premiere in select theaters Nov. 18.

The movie is based on a novel by Ben Fountain, Texas State University’s endowed chair in creative writing from 2014-16.

The film is part of the Common Experience at Texas State. To check local theater listings, click here.

Commemoration to honor veterans

Texas State’s Student Foundation is set to host the Veterans Day Commemoration and Reception from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 11.

The ceremony will begin at the Quad near the stallion statues. Then, the reception will proceed at LBJ Student Center Ballroom.

Texas State alumni will speak at this event, and the Bobcat band will be in attendance.

Brush Drop-off

Every second Saturday of each month, the city of San Marcos hosts a brush drop-off.

The brush drop-off will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at the field behind the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.

For more information on what to bring to the brush drop off, click this link.