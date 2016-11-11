The Pulse Nov. 11

Peaceful protest in San Marcos aims to trump hate

Students have joined forces to organize “Love Trumps Hate: A Peaceful Protest” from 4-8 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Square.

The event’s Facebook page encourages attendees to fight racism, homophobia, sexism and Islamophobia in the wake of Donald Trump becoming president-elect. Over 200 people are going so far, according to Nov. 10 records.

Anti-Trump protests throughout downtown Austin

Anti-Trump protesters marched throughout downtown Austin Nov. 9, temporarily blocking the First Street bridge. Groups made their way to the Capitol building, and eventually returned to the University of Texas at Austin campus.

Thousands of protestors gathered, and APD said the night remained peaceful, according to KENS5.

Austin bars collaborated to create taco beer

Last Stand Brewing, FBR Management and Austin-based bars created a taco-inspired beer called Ale Pastor.

The beer contains flavors like al pastor taco, pork, dried chiles, spices and pineapples. According to Austin 360, the limited-release beer will be available at Mean Eyed Cat, Gibson, Star Bar, Lala’s, Lavaca Street Domain and more.

Vigilante Squad flyers posted around campus

Some students posted flyers around campus encouraging others to organize “vigilante squads” to arrest and torture university leaders who promote diversity.

The flyers were hung around campus Nov. 9, the day after Donald Trump was elected president. Informational papers were hung near the flyer, telling students about the university’s bias to diversity.