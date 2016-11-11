Texas State Tattoo Tour

Is it the thrill, the pain or the adrenaline that makes people go under the needle for a tattoo?

Bubba Ward, Bubba’s Family Tattoo Parlor owner, said tattoos are a way of storytelling.

Ward has been helping people bring their tattoos to life for 12 years and said tattoos are a way of sharing memories.

“A lot of people like to have a sentiment toward their tattoos,” Ward said. “But a lot of times they get them just because it looks nice or it’s pretty.”

Three bobcats share their stories about their favorite tattoos.