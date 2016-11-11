Texas State Tattoo Tour

Is it the thrill, the pain or the adrenaline that makes people go under the needle for a tattoo?
Bubba Ward, Bubba’s Family Tattoo Parlor owner, said tattoos are a way of storytelling.
Ward has been helping people bring their tattoos to life for 12 years and said tattoos are a way of sharing memories.
“A lot of people like to have a sentiment toward their tattoos,” Ward said. “But a lot of times they get them just because it looks nice or it’s pretty.”
Three bobcats share their stories about their favorite tattoos.
1Herman Cavazos
After losing his dad this past April, Herman Cavazos, psychology sophomore, chose to get a tattoo honoring his father.
“My dad actually used to sell ‘Paletas’ which is Spanish for (ice pops),” Cavazos said. “He would sell (ice pops) by the dozen at grocery stores, and he had this bubble gum flavor that was my favorite.”
Cavazos said his tattoo looks exactly like the bubble gum ice pop his dad used to sell.
“I like this tattoo, because instead of me getting like ‘Rest in Peace’ I wanted to get something a little bit more symbolic,” Cavazos said.
At the bottom of his tattoo, Cavazos added the year his father was born—1944.
“I got it on my 20th birthday and I wouldn’t say getting it was like a celebration, but it was something that was going to make me happy,” Cavazos said. “It was the first birthday without him and I wanted to do it on that symbolic date, so in a way I got to share it with him”
2Deshaun Sellers
DeShaun Sellers, exercise and sports science sophomore, said his tattoo is a symbol for his life.
“This is my newest tattoo on the bottom and it is showing my life and the journey of it with the arrows,” Sellers said. “I want my tattoos to symbolize life, light, purity and dedication.”
Sellers said he draws his own tattoos.
“I wouldn’t want someone (else’s) art on my body, but that’s just me,” Sellers said.
Sellers said in spite of experiencing pain while getting a tattoo, he was happy with the end results.
“It wasn’t a pleasurable tattoo, it just felt like a needle was dragging across my skin,” Sellers said. “In the end I was satisfied to know that this tattoo is going to be with me and the meaning was worth the pain.”
3Lily Sutherland
Lily Sutherland, fashion merchandising junior, said she always has to count how many tattoos she has.
Out of her 18 tattoos her favorite one is the flowered cow skull on her right arm.
“I got this tattoo when my grandfather passed away,” Sutherland said. “He had the exact tattoo as this one, but I made mine a little girlier by putting flowers on it.”
Sutherland said her tattoo is a reminder of the person she looked up to most.
“My grandfather had cancer, and my family really loves my tattoo because of what it means to everyone,” Sutherland said. “My mother is even looking into getting a tattoo like this.”