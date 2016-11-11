Headlines Nov. 11

Common Experience: Soundtrack of Vietnam war

Texas State University invited authors Craig Werner and Doug Bradley to speak about their book, “We Gotta Get Out of This Place: The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War.”

The book explores the connectivity between music and the Vietnam War, and includes sections written by soldiers and songwriters during that era. This free event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in the LBJ Teaching Theater.

Texas State students aim to protect waterways

Texas State’s Stream Team, a student organization focused on protecting and maintaining waterways, is holding a meeting at 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Ivey Moore House.

This meeting will be for students who want to help organize Stream Team’s first water quality monitoring event and give ideas for the student-run podcast.

Texas State president won award

Dr. Denise Trauth, president of Texas State University, was awarded the 2016 Austin Human Capital Award Nov. 9.

The award ceremony took place at the State of Education, and was hosted by the Austin Chamber of Commerce.

President addressed discourse

President Denise Trauth issued a statement Nov. 9 via Twitter regarding the institution’s official stance on the results of the 2016 presidential election.

Trauth recognized this is a time of tension for students, faculty and staff from all political backgrounds. She assured them of the importance of free discourse in an educational setting such as this one.