Business Nov. 11

Last chance to donate to scholars

Texas State’s Terry Scholars will be collecting donations of scarves, hats, jackets, gloves and other cold weather clothing items this winter season.

Donations will benefit the less fortunate, and stations will be set up in the Quad from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 7-11.

Wire capabilities upgrade

Texas State’s IT and Technology Resources Division will begin a major project to upgrade wireless capabilities across campus.

The project began Nov. 2 as Network Operations installed new wireless network equipment into the Student Recreation Center.

Piano show at coffee house

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse is inviting the community to participate in a video shoot Nov. 30 in its dual piano show.

This show will feature Dan Holmes and Gray Gregson. This will be free and open to the public, but tips are encouraged. The shoot will go on the “All Request Piano” website.

New radio station in San Marcos

Members of the up and coming radio station 104.1 FM KZSM will be at the Saturday Farmer’s Market to provide more information on the new station.

Members will be at the event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Residents will have an opportunity to donate $20 to the radio station to receive a free t-shirt.