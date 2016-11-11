Sports Nov. 11

Volleyball signs three players

The volleyball team has signed three athletes to the 2017 recruiting class. The first is Brooke Johnson, a setter from Tomball High School. She averages 9.9 assists this season.

The second signee is Tyeranee Scott, a middle back from Jersey Village High School. She leads her district in blocks with 1.30 per set.

The third recruit is Effie Zielinski, a middle back from Vandegrift High School. The school’s volleyball team is ranked No. 90 in the nation.

Softball announces 2017 recruiting class

Texas State softball announced its 2017 recruiting class. It includes ArieAnn Bell, Camryn Caruthers, McKenna Fryar, Meagan King, Genisa Marrero-Carter, Kylie Matula, Tara Oltmann and Brianna Sannem. All the signees are from cities in Texas ranging from Mont Belvieu to San Antonio.

Men’s basketball signs Tre Nottingham

The Texas State men’s basketball team has signed Tre Nottingham to a National Letter of Intent. Currently, Nottingham is attending Mt. San Jacinto College in California. Only three games into the season, he’s averaging 20 points, 3.3 assists and a pair of steals per game.

ESPN3 broadcasting six Texas State basketball games

ESPN3 will broadcast six of Texas State’s basketball games this season. The games are split evenly between the men’s and women’s teams. ESPN3 will show the Bobcats’ games against Troy, Appalachian State and Georgia State.

Football’s senior day right around the corner

After the Bobcats host Idaho for a “Heroes Day” game Nov. 12, Texas State will head to New Mexico State for their last away game of 2016. The Bobcats will host Troy Nov. 26, and then Arkansas State Dec. 3 for Senior Day—the final game of the season.