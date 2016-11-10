The reality of a President Trump calls for unity and action on the left

As we stepped into the final hours of the 2016 election, most of us breathed a premature sigh of relief. After more than a year filled with nothing but political tension, the conclusion of the presidential race was in sight—a light at the end of the tunnel.

Then, the unthinkable happened: we elected former reality TV star and alleged rapist, Donald Trump, as the President of the United States of America.

Just like that, the light at the end of the tunnel extinguished completely. While some are celebrating his victory, many people of color, women, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, Muslims and the working class have been pushed into states of heavy distress as they examine their potentially tumultuous future and the dangers of their immediate reality.

To be clear, Trump won this election fair and square; there is no Russian conspiracy looking to put him in power for the demise of world order—and that is precisely what is scary. Trump successfully tapped into a terribly dark side of the American electorate.

Although Trump does not officially become president until January, a wave of dangerous proto-fascist rhetoric has already been given life and legitimacy in America. It appears that winning the election has not been enough for Trump supporters, who are now actively using terror tactics to harm historically oppressed groups of people whose sole existence threatens the heterosexual white man’s positions of power.

People everywhere are scared and angry—and rightfully so. Here at Texas State, threatening flyers have been spotted around campus calling for the torture of university leaders who call for diversity. Additionally, a handful of students have been seen sporting bigoted signs as they casually walk around campus.

According to a recently published Mashable article, allies have taken to social media to warn Muslim women to be careful when they wear their respective headdresses, citing the 41 percent rise in race and religious hate crimes following Brexit, which had similar right-wing populist sentiments.

The devaluation of entire populations should no longer be welcome in this country and especially not in our university. Although historically it is the single biggest thing that has brought white America together, it is time to make it clear to Trump supporters that there is no more room for oppression in this country’s trajectory.

At this time it is crucial that people come together and begin to organize against the approaching injustices. It is critical that individuals translate their fear and anger into solidarity and organized action. At the very least, conversations surrounding the state of our country are necessary.

It is undeniably obvious that America has hardly moved past racism, sexism, transphobia and xenophobia. It is absolutely vital that we elevate and join the voices of those who are actively fighting oppressive institutions that perpetuate violence against minorities.

It’s okay to be scared. It’s okay to be angry. But it is time for all of those who are oppressed, underprivileged or simply in disagreement with Trump to unite.

You have nothing to lose but your chains.

– May Olvera is a journalism junior