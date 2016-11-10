The Pulse Nov. 10

Hershey sends 6,500 Kit-Kats to college student

Hunter Jobbins, Kansas State University student, had a Kit-Kat stolen out of his unlocked car. The chocolate thief left a note saying, “I love Kit-Kats so I checked your door and it was unlocked. Did not take anything other than the Kit-Kat. I am sorry and hungry.” Jobbins’ post went viral, and The Hershey Company sent him 6,500 candy bars.

Vaping leads to heavy smoking habits

Vaping has become increasingly popular in recent years, according to Business Insider. Adam Leventhal, director of the University of Southern California’s Emotion and Addiction Laboratory stated, “teenagers who vape…are more likely to become regular smokers.”

Vaping devices were used by an estimated 3 million middle and high school students in the past year. This could create a generation of frequent smokers.

Hottest year on record, predicted to increase in 2016

The UN News Centre released a report on climate change in the U.S. that found 2015 was recorded as the hottest year to date. With increasing temperatures from human-related activity, the melting ice caps and other natural disasters are expected to continue. This year is predicted to beat the temperatures of 2015, making it the hottest year on record.

Apple sells refurbished iPhones

Apple has been selling refurbished Macs, MacBooks, iPads and accessories for some time. Now it is selling refurbished iPhones as well. The refurbished phones will be offered at a discounted price, unlocked, but with no SIM card. The device will include a one-year warranty, a new battery and shell, according to The Verge.

GoPro recalls Karma drone after 16 days on the market

GoPro recalled its Karma drone after just 16 days on the market. The company sold 2,500 before stating there is a power malfunction in the product. The recall caused GoPro’s stock to drop and decrease revenue, leaving the company 23 percent behind in its quarterly earnings expectations, according to Tech Crunch.