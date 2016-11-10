Sports Nov. 10

Women’s basketball signs two players

Women’s basketball Head coach Zenarae Antoine, signed two players to the 2016-17 recruiting class. Avionne Alexander, guard from Sunnyvale, averaged 19 points and six rebounds her junior season. The second is Jayla Johnson, a forward from Duncanville. Johnson’s high school team is ranked No. 2 in the nation.

Tony Romo ready to play

According to BleacherReport.com, Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys is ready to step back on the field again. Romo fractured a bone in his back during a preseason game, but is now saying that he’s fully recovered. Romo may still need a little bit of recovery time, but it won’t be too long until the quarterback is back on the turf.

Bobcats anticipating season

The women’s basketball team is looking forward to a better season than last year. In 2015-16 the Bobcats finished 7-13 in the conference. This season, the team has three new faces to help them achieve their goal—Zandra Emanuel, junior forward, along with Bailey and Brooke Holle, twin freshmen guards.

Football still dead last in conference standings

The football team is still residing at last place in the Sun Belt conference. The Bobcats are the only Sun Belt team without a win with a 0-4 conference record. South Alabama is just above Texas State with a 1-5 conference record. If the Bobcats can win their final four games, they may be able to surpass the Jaguars.