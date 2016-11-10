Love trumps all

The past two days have felt unreal.

It feels as though the entire nation, or at least those who did not vote for Trump, has maneuvered through the past 48 hours in a trance of disbelief. The state of shock has manifested in many ways—it is personified in protests, it is expressed with tears and it is articulated in posts, tweets and videos made by millions.

We mourn what feels like a massacre of progress. President Obama was a beacon of hope and change, and now President-Elect Trump seems to unveil all that is dark about our nation.

However, as we are exposed to the reality of the darkness, we are each challenged to bring and share our own light.

“People are taking a stand and having a voice,” said Deja Posey, Texas State student, in regards to the aftermath of the election. “Most of us never really do that.”

In the midst of dismay, many Americans are choosing to embody hope. Countless individuals have spoken out on social media platforms about their decision to find inspiration and motivation to persevere in the wake of the election results.

“Without a test there is no testimony. Let this be the test that ignites us toward a testimony of resilience, strength and love,” tweeted Laverne Cox, actress and LGBQTIA advocate.

It is okay to feel hurt. It is okay to feel worried, concerned and angry. But we, as a nation, have an incredible opportunity ahead of us—the chance to view this election as our ability to make a true declaration about what it means to be Americans.

We can choose to declare love over fear. We do this by listening to others and lending an ear and a hand to those who are suffering and to those who feel alone. We should not use this time to harden our hearts against our own nation. Instead, we ought to adamantly and fervently pursue faith and love in each other.

While it may be difficult to have faith in our President-elect, it is not important we place our hope in him. It is much more imperative to have confidence in the multitudes of people who make up this country—our neighbors and friends. Most importantly, we must re-kindle faith in the spirit of democracy, for it is showing us what needs to be seen and improved upon.

We must utilize this time to realize the necessity of humility. We must choose to take a step back and look at what our nation needs to work on—the abolition of racism and prejudice and the implementation of true equality and justice for all. Then, we must have the determination to leap forward and do the work we are called upon to do.

In order to grow as a people and a country, we must be willing to see what must be seen and stand up to the overwhelming darkness. We must each take a breath, and stand strong together as an unwavering beacon of light, showing our nation the way home.

In the words of former president Harry Truman, “America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.”

We have a tremendous task ahead of us, and the next four years will be arduous. However, we must venture into this new era with a spirit of perseverance and hope.

When we stand together and speak out in love, we have nothing to fear.

– Bridgett Reneau is a psychology junior