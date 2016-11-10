Headlines Nov. 10

EverGreen awarded with million-dollar grant

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded the EverGreen project at Texas State with a four-year, $1 million grant.

As a part of the Ingram School of Engineering and Department of Agriculture, EverGreen aims to find solutions for the global food-water-energy nexus, while also increasing the number of Hispanic students with advanced technical degrees within this realm.

Award-winning author will visit Texas State and Kyle

Fiction author Charles D’Ambrosio will hold readings and book signings at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Wittliff Collections and 7:30 p.m. Nov.18 at the Katherine Ann Porter Literary Center in Kyle.

D’Ambrosio’s works were finalists for the PEN/Hemingway award and the PEN/Faulkner award, among many others. His works have appeared in The New Yorker, The Paris Review, Zoetrope All-Story and A Public Space.

Austin mentor program hosts celebration

The Austin Youth River Watch will host its first-ever Ripple Effect Nov. 15 to celebrate its supporters, progress and goals for the future. The organization mentors high school students in personal accountability and environmental stewardship.

The event will include food and cocktails, a brief presentation and a raffle for a VIP Tasting and Tour package to Treaty Oak Distilling. Tickets are $25 for anyone 21 and up, and the event will be from 7-9 p.m. at Google Fiber Space.

Bond package approved in Hays County

Hays County voters have passed a $237.8 million bond package to improve the conditions of the decades-old jail.

The package has two propositions including $106.4 million for public safety facilities and $131.4 million for road construction. The funds focus on the expansion and renovation of the jail, and the addition of new buildings for emergency communications and law enforcement.

Drumtastic Extravaganza coming to town

The City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department, Texas State University’s Health and Human Performance Department, and Special Olympics Texas will host the Drumtastic Extravaganza at 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 15 at City Park Rec Hall.

The free event will feature an multicultural interactive demonstration that integrates music, moves and drums from all over the world. The event is presented by Dr. Lyn Litchke of Texas State and Carrie Elkins, MS of Germany.

Texas State students to depict the women of war

The San Marcos Public Library will host a performance by students in the Department of Theater and Dance in “Women and War,” Nov. 10. The performance will focus on the experiences of women war veterans and their testimonies.

The program is part of the university’s Common Experience, “A Century of Conflict: Dialogues on the U.S. Experience of War since 1917.” The performance is free to the public and will be held at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.