The Scene Nov. 9

Luncheon for Student Parents

Retention Management and Planning is hosting a free luncheon in honor of Texas State students who are parents.

The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Texas State’s Center for Student Retention.

This event invites all students with children.

Living off-campus made easy

The Department of Housing and Residential Life is hosting an off-campus living presentation.

This hour-long presentation will start at 5 p.m. Nov. 9 at the LBJ Student Center 3-7.1.

Students can learn about tips, commuting and other topics regarding off-campus housing.

Every student who attends the presentation can receive door prizes.

Alkek Game Night Returns

If you missed the last Alkek Game Night, there will be another held from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Alkek Library Room 105/106.

Alkek will offer free snacks on a first-come first-serve basis and plenty of games.

Write In Wednesdays

Write In Wednesdays are for those who want to write a 50,000 word novel with other authors across the world.

The Alkek Library will be having the first Write In Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Alkek Library Open Theatre.

There will be Write In Wednesdays all month except for the week of Thanksgiving.

Public Speaking Workshop

The City of San Marcos will be hosting Public Speaking, Art and You: Working Artist Workshop.

This workshop will help people with communication skills to aid in finding employment.

The event is free and will be held from 7:15-9:15 p.m. Nov. 9 at the San Marcos Activity Center.