The Pulse Nov. 9

First female Attorney General dead

Janet Reno, the first female Attorney General of the United States, has died at the age of 78 from Parkinson’s disease, according to TIME.

She was nominated by Bill Clinton in 1993. She served for eight years.

Teen STD rates hit all-time high

STD information released in October 2015 hit a record-breaking high. Researchers are attributing this increase to a lack of sex education and failure of getting tested.

According to TIME, only 22 states cover sex and HIV education. Many schools teach abstinence-only classes. These courses do not inform students on STD prevention, which instills less fear among teens.

DJ Khaled helps with Snapchat’s college initiative

DJ Khaled is assisting Snapchat in the launch of a program that will benefit those interested in attending college, according to Billboard.

The campaign will host different tours on different college campuses so high school seniors can get a better feel for where they want to attend. The nonprofit will feature Personal Statement Coaching, College Advisor Text Sessions and College Knowledge Information badges.

AT&T to give away Apple TVs to some customers

AT&T will give away Apple TVs to DirecTV Now customers who agree to pay for three months of the service, according to The Verge.

In addition, the company will give customers who sign up for one month of the service free Amazon Fire TV sticks, according to customer documents.

Facebook sued for housing and employment bias

A lawsuit has been filed against Facebook for housing and employment discrimination, according to USA Today.

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California because of advertisements targeted toward specific ethnicities. The ad stated, “exclude people who match at least one of the following,” referring to different ethnicities.