Texas State faculty fights for police honesty

Police violence has been the subject of national anxiety for some time now, due in part to the fact that only 2 states out of fifty are legally bound to report fatal police shootings. But last year, two Texas State professors decided to create change.

Scott Bowman and Howard Williams, members of the department of criminal justice, have recently completed the first phase in an ongoing study, wherein their goal has been to determine the frequency with which police-related shooting deaths are not reported.

“The Federal government lacks the authority to mandate states report this data,” Williams said. “Texas and California, on the other hand, both have statutes that require any custody-related death be reported to the Attorney General’s Office, essentially.”

Williams has been conducting research in arrest-related custody deaths for some time, but this particular project evolved shortly after the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

“After that incident, we started hearing all the TV pundits saying that we don’t have any way of knowing how many people officers shoot and kill every year—my response being, why don’t we know?” Williams said. “So I just decided, I want to know how many, and I started counting.”

In the case of the National Vital Statistics Service, it is mandatory that police departments report deaths, but only if a shooting involving an officer has been recorded as the official cause of death on the victim’s death certificate. That leaves only two states mandated to collect and report shooting data, and the other 48 lack any accountability measures.

“Often, if someone is shot and killed, that’s all it says on the death certificate—the fact that a policeman did the shooting will be omitted,” Williams said.

All reported data is collected by the Attorney General, whose office is required to disseminate that information. Therefore, there is a list of reported officer-related shootings on public record. Bowman and Williams began cross-referencing that list with all open-source articles they could find, including televised news reports, newspaper clippings, and online resources. This comparison eventually yielded a 27 percent disparity between reported fatalities and actual fatalities.

“The numbers don’t stack up well at all,” Williams said. “The federal programs are collecting information on a little more than half of the shootings that have occurred over the past several years. California is collecting about 70 percent, and Texas is collecting about 75 percent.”

The first step in the research process was arduous, Bowman said. Before they could move on to statistical analysis, Williams and Bowman had to sift through the internet to find what they were looking for: deceased persons whose names did not appear in any official state or federal database.

“There’s some roughly 50 thousand reporters in this country,” Williams said. “If an officer shoots and kills somebody, there’s a chance that at least one of those reporters has written a story about it.”

The results of the study have chilling implications. Texas and California are the only states that are required to report police shooting deaths, so to find out that they are missing at least 27 percent of their data was deeply disconcerting.

Williams’ interest in this avenue of research is professional as well as scholarly, as he is a former SMPD Chief of Police. In the wake of a spate of fatal police shootings that has plagued the nation in recent years, local police departments across the U.S. have scrambled to find ways to reconnect with the public they serve.

Sergeant Rolando Belmares of UPD said the department regularly hosts events like ‘Chat with the Chief’ and ‘Coffee with a Cop’, where students are encouraged to discuss safety concerns with law enforcement directly. These events are meant to help officers connect with the student body on a personal level, as well as to combat rising tension between civilians and law enforcement officials.

“What little interactions with UPD I’ve had, have been very civil,” said Brent Hearn, theater sophomore. “But I’m a straight-looking white male, and I am aware of the bias in favor of me. Honestly, it’s scary that people can get away with more things if they look like me.”

The paper detailing the results of the study, entitled The Limitations of Government Databases for Analyzing Fatal Officer-Involved Shootings in the United States, has been published in the Criminal Justice Policy Review, a quarterly academic journal.

“If we want to find ways to prevent or minimize police shootings, then we need to have data on what’s actually going on,” Williams said. “As it stands right now, any assumption we make about these cases can only be half-right, because we’re only collecting half of the relevant information. If we really want to be earnest about trying to reduce the number of shootings, we need complete data.”