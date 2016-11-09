Sports Nov. 9

Women’s volleyball to compete against Lousiana-Monroe

With only two more regular season games left, the women’s volleyball team will compete against Louisiana-Monroe Nov. 11 in Monroe, Louisiana. Last weekend the Bobcats lost both of the away games—ending their nine game winning streak. However, the Bobcats now have an overall record of 18-11 and a Sun Belt Conference record of 11-3, while the Warhawks have an overall record of 9-22 and a Sun Belt Conference record of 3-10.

Dinwiddie continuing with her weekly awards

Women’s volleyball freshman libero Micah Dinwiddie has been named the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Week for the fourth week in a row. Dinwiddie tallied 37 digs this past weekend at 5.29 digs per set. Texas State has 11 weekly awards this season, and this is the fifth straight week a Bobcat has won a weekly honor. Texas State will play Louisiana-Monroe at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in Monroe, Louisiana.

TV coverage for upcoming football games

ESPN3 will be broadcasting Texas State’s games against New Mexico State and Troy. The Bobcats face New Mexico State on the road Nov. 19. After that, Texas State will host Troy Nov. 26 for its second to last home game of the season.

Men’s basketball in Honolulu, Hawaii

The men’s basketball team is on its way to Honolulu, Hawaii to compete in the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic. The Bobcats will face Florida Atlantic Nov. 11 to kick off their play in the tournament. Texas State will also face Hawaii Nov. 13 and SIU-Edwardsville Nov.14.

Heroes Day game this weekend

The Texas State football team is hosting Idaho Nov. 12. This game will serve as Heroes Day to honor veterans, active military and first responders. Ticket prices for the game will be discounted at ten dollars apiece. The game is will start at 3 p.m.