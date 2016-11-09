Headlines Nov. 9

UPD hosts Coffee with Cops and Chat with the Chief

The Texas State University Police Department is hosting Chat with the Chief and Coffee with Cops this month in the Student Recreation Center Lobby area.

Police Chief Jose Banales will be attending both events and flyers will be handed out regarding other various programs and services at UPD. There will be free coffee, water, pastries and fruit provided. For more information, call 512-245-2805.

Assault at Bobcat Village

An assault was reported to the Texas State University Police Department at approximately 7:10 p.m. Monday.

A female student reported she was pushed down from behind and kicked. The male suspect ran off toward the Bobcat Stadium parking lot. He was described as wearing dark jeans and a dark t-shirt. The victim described the suspect as possibly Hispanic or African American.

Deadly crash on Highway 71

One left dead after a two vehicle accident occurred near Navarro Creek Road around 3:15 a.m. Monday.

A Nissan Maxima was reported to have been traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes before colliding with a Ford F-250, according to San Marcos Corridor News. The driver of the Nissan was killed, but both the driver and passenger in the Ford were taken to the South Austin Medical Center.

Church damaged by fire

The Memorial Presbyterian Church in San Marcos caught fire Monday.

According to the San Marcos Record, a police officer noticed smoke coming from the church while he was patrolling. When he realized it was a fire, he called firefighters. Investigations are still underway.