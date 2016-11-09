Business Nov. 9

Businesses vandalized over Anti-Proposition One

Three businesses in South Lamar have been vandalized. Investigators believe it’s because the owners disagree with the Proposition One bond.

Castle Flooring had its glass front door destroyed while the filing cabinets and a metal cabinet were damaged. The Bead It jewelry store and SoLa clothing store also had their windows broken, according to KVUE. A few days before the break in, Castle Flooring placed an Anti-Proposition One sign in front of the store.

Central Texas Food Bank CEO retires

Hank Perret officially retired Monday as president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank, and a new executive will be taking over.

Derrick Chubbs will be taking over the food bank. Chubbs has experience in nonprofit organizations and the technology sector. He was recently working with the American Red Cross as the national vice president of humanitarian services for disaster workforce readiness, according to Bizjournals.

Test the Army with new “Hack the Army” initiative

A new program encouraging people to find coding mistakes in the Army’s digital assets will be announced Friday.

The U.S. Secretary of the Army Eric Fanning will be making the announcement. The initiative will help determine the capabilities of the digital systems being used by the Army, according to the Bizjournal.

TrendKite receives $16M

The Austin-based public relations firm, TrendKite Inc., announced it had a capital raise of $16.3 million.

Over the last two years, the company has raised over $35 million, according to Bizjournals. The money will go toward research and development, including a new product that measures return-on-investment to optimize search engines.