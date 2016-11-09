BREAKING: Election 2016 results

Donald Trump has been elected as our 45th President of the United States with a 279 to 218 electoral vote lead currently.

“I pledge to every citizen I will be president for all Americans,” Trump said.

Trump expressed his gratitude and respect toward Clinton’s hard-working ethic to the greater good of the country.

“I can only say, that while the campaign is over, our work on this movement is really just beginning,” Trump said.

Due to tight election results within San Marcos City Council, three out of four seats, including the mayoral position, will be heading toward a run-off election in which voters will have another opportunity to cast their ballots on Dec. 13. Candidates can begin canvassing Nov. 21.

Results revealed John Thomaides and Ruben Becerra will be the candidates vying for the mayoral position.

For Place 2, Saul Gonzales and Shane Scott will head toward a run-off, and Ed Mihalkanin and Jason Montgomery for Place 3.

Election results for the run-off will be announced on Dec. 13.

San Marcos City Council Place 1 was secured by incumbent Lisa Prewitt.

“I’m very honored that the community trusts me to have reelected me for another term. I’m looking forward to continuing my work on city council and continue with the initiatives that we are working on,” Prewitt said. “I look forward to Dec. 13 when I find out who the new council members will be and who I will be working with. I think that we have a lot of new energy and excitement on our city council and a lot of really great things coming forward.”

Hays County’s Proposition 1 calls to raise $106.4 million for emergency and public safety services, that includes expanding jail facilities. Out of 59 percent of voters, 51 percent voted in favor.

Hays County’s Proposition 2 to approve $131.4 million to address transportation projects. Out of 59 percent of voters, 59 percent voted in favor.

Republican Ken Mercer was reelected to the State Board of Education, prevailing against nominee Rebecca Bell-Metereau.

Republican Wayne Christian secured the seat as the Rail Road Commissioner. He will be responsible for overseeing Texas’ oil and gas sectors.

For the judicial elections, JoAnne Prado has been reelected for the fourth time as Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1, while Republican Bruce Boyer won District Judge of the 22nd Judicial District.

Hays County Sheriff incumbent Republican Gary Cutler won a second term against challenger Rodrigo Amaya by a margin of 57-43.

As expected, Democrat Lloyd Doggett was reelected for another term as U.S. Representative for the 35th Congressional District of Texas.

The 21st Congressional District of Texas went to Lamar Smith.