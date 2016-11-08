What to expect this Election Day

Millions of voters across the country will set out today to partake in Election Day that will conclude the 2016 presidential race.

National polls have shown that the race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump is tight with Clinton imperceptibly trailing ahead.

The University Star will be watching for results at the polls, updating social media accounts with any pressing issues at the local and national level and attending mayoral watch parties.

Along with voting for the leader of our country and their running mate, voters will also be casting ballots for the congressional district, judicial election, rail road commissioner, Texas board of education, Hays County Constables, Hays County sheriff, Hays County propositions and San Marcos mayor and council members for Place 1, 2 and 3.

The website and social media accounts will be updated throughout the day as voters head to the polls to cast their ballots for elected officials. You can visit our Election 2016 page here.